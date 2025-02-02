On his first day of term Andrew Evans received the call most headteachers don’t exactly relish.

Ofsted inspectors were in touch to say they would be coming to his school the following morning to spend a day assessing what they saw.

But thanks to a ‘small but mighty’ attitude at Uffington Primary School, staff and pupils impressed their visitors and maintained the school’s ‘good’ rating.

Headteacher Andrew Evans with pupils

Mr Evans, who took up his first headship when he moved to the school from Corby in September, said he was delighted with the inspection outcome.

He said: “They were really pleased and commented on how our children make a flying start, which they then build on as they progress through the school.

“They also praised our teachers’ subject knowledge and said children are supported well in all aspects of school life.”

Headteacher Andrew Evans

The report, released by Ofsted on Friday last week, said the school has ‘a strong culture of reading’ and that children are encouraged to take on leadership roles, as house captains and school council members, promoting responsibility and teamwork.

The report adds: “Pupils learn about managing money, understanding different family structures and making healthy lifestyle choices.”

Mr Evans said they were looking forward to using the school grounds for more lessons this year, as well as the surrounding village.

Previously, pupils have enjoyed identifying trees in the churchyard, visits to the Genever family farm in Uffington, and to a local allotment.

Headteacher Andrew Evans is a strong advocate of reading for pleasure

“It’s a chance for children to take their learning outside into the real world, which is more engaging and allows them to see and experience things for themselves,” Mr Evans added.

The school, which has 90 pupils and five teachers, has not yet heard how many pupils will enrol in September this year, although Mr Evans has been encouraging more families from the Stamford area to choose Uffington Primary School.

A handful of places are also available in older year groups.