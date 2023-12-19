Never mind a red nose, this deer was left with a blushing face after getting caught up in a fence.

RSPCA inspector Justin Stubbs was called to a field in Braceborough, near Stamford, at 3.30pm. When he arrived shortly after 4pm, he found a “stunning” fallow stag with his antlers wrapped in electric fencing and a fencing post, which he had managed to uproot and was also tangled up in his antlers.

Despite his situation, the deer was still able to jump and was moving around quickly so Insp Stubbs called Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue for support and a crew from Bourne, as well as a specialist animal rescue unit from Spalding were sent.

Together, they slowly limited his movement by shortening the length of fencing he was tangled in before three of the firefighters restrained the deer while he was cut free.

“It was then a nervous and very quick jump away from the deer, before he got up and ran off into the distance,” said Insp Stubbs. “He was apparently neither any the worse for wear, nor grateful!

A fallow deer stuck in fencing. Photo: RSPCA

“We’d like to think Rudolph made it home in time for his duties on Christmas Eve!”