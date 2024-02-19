Should old men wear shorts?

That’s the question former English teacher Bill Taylor will be helping to answer when he launches his first collection of poetry, Old Men Should Not Wear Shorts, at a Pint of Poetry night in Stamford.

A keen cricketer in his younger days, Bill is still heavily involved in Nassington Cricket Club and is a former Poet Laureate of Stamford.

Bill Taylor

His book, which contains about 60 poems on whimsical themes through to the profound, costs £7 and will be available on the night. Any profits from book sales will go to Kidney Research Charity.

The Pint of Poetry evening at Stamford Arts Centre will start at 7.30pm on Wednesday, February 28, and will include opportunity for other poets to read their own work.

It is free to attend as a member of the audience and held in The Gallery Bar.