The Kennel Club International Agility Festival returns to Rutland Showground near Oakham
As athletes from across the world flocked to Paris, four-legged paw-lympians took part in a competition of their own.
The Kennel Club’s four-day International Agility Festival returned to the Rutland Showground near Oakham on Thursday for the fourth year.
Thousands of dogs and owners from across the world competed.
Every size and shape of dog attempted to leap, hurdle and weave their way to victory, as they tried to tackle the courses in the shortest time possible.
The successful competitors have gained a spot at Crufts in March 2025.
