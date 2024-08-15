Home   Stamford   News   Article

The Kennel Club International Agility Festival returns to Rutland Showground near Oakham

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 10:00, 15 August 2024

As athletes from across the world flocked to Paris, four-legged paw-lympians took part in a competition of their own.

The Kennel Club’s four-day International Agility Festival returned to the Rutland Showground near Oakham on Thursday for the fourth year.

Thousands of dogs and owners from across the world competed.

Dogs and their trainers aimed to tackle the courses in the shortest time possible. Photo: Yulia Titovets
Dogs and their trainers aimed to tackle the courses in the shortest time possible. Photo: Yulia Titovets

Every size and shape of dog attempted to leap, hurdle and weave their way to victory, as they tried to tackle the courses in the shortest time possible.

Dogs of all sizes competed. Photo: Yulia Titovets
Dogs of all sizes competed. Photo: Yulia Titovets

The successful competitors have gained a spot at Crufts in March 2025.

Dogs of all sizes competed. Photo: Yulia Titovets
Dogs of all sizes competed. Photo: Yulia Titovets
It is the fourth year the event has been held at the Rutland Showground. Photo: Yulia Titovets
It is the fourth year the event has been held at the Rutland Showground. Photo: Yulia Titovets
The starters cup at the International Agility Festival. Photo: Yulia Titovets
The starters cup at the International Agility Festival. Photo: Yulia Titovets
The novice cup at the International Agility Festival. Photo: Yulia Titovets
The novice cup at the International Agility Festival. Photo: Yulia Titovets
The novice cup at the International Agility Festival. Photo: Yulia Titovets
The novice cup at the International Agility Festival. Photo: Yulia Titovets
The novice cup at the International Agility Festival. Photo: Yulia Titovets
The novice cup at the International Agility Festival. Photo: Yulia Titovets
The International Agility Festival. Photo: Yulia Titovets
The International Agility Festival. Photo: Yulia Titovets
Dogs went for gold. Photo: Yulia Titovets
Dogs went for gold. Photo: Yulia Titovets
The event is held at the Rutland Showground. Photo: Yulia Titovets
The event is held at the Rutland Showground. Photo: Yulia Titovets
Dogs and their owners travelled across the country to attend. Photo: Yulia Titovets
Dogs and their owners travelled across the country to attend. Photo: Yulia Titovets

Are you holding an event? Let us know by emailing news@lincsonline.co.uk.

