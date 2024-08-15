As athletes from across the world flocked to Paris, four-legged paw-lympians took part in a competition of their own.

The Kennel Club’s four-day International Agility Festival returned to the Rutland Showground near Oakham on Thursday for the fourth year.

Thousands of dogs and owners from across the world competed.

Dogs and their trainers aimed to tackle the courses in the shortest time possible. Photo: Yulia Titovets

Every size and shape of dog attempted to leap, hurdle and weave their way to victory, as they tried to tackle the courses in the shortest time possible.

Dogs of all sizes competed. Photo: Yulia Titovets

The successful competitors have gained a spot at Crufts in March 2025.

It is the fourth year the event has been held at the Rutland Showground. Photo: Yulia Titovets

