Olympic champions will head to Stamford next weekend to join a huge international sporting event.

Spectators at Defender Burghley Horse Trials will have the chance to celebrate with Britain’s gold medal-winning eventing team from the Paris Olympics.

Laura Collett, Tom McEwen and Louth rider Ros Canter will parade in Burghley’s main arena on Sunday, September 8 for the first time since their superb victory a month ago.

Double Olympic champion Tom McEwen, in action at Burghley, will return to parade with the successful British team. Photo: DBHT/Peter Nixon

“We’re very much looking forward to welcoming our triumphant team from Paris to Defender Burghley,” said event director Martyn Johnson.

“The three riders, plus their owners, grooms and the Team GBR support team, will be one of the highlights of a final day packed with entertainment, superb sport and non-stop action.”

Activities in the main arena on the event’s final day begins with the first session of showjumping of the five-star eventing competition, before the SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse showing classes.

The afternoon programme will feature a retirement ceremony for William Fox-Pitt, Burghley’s most prolific winner of all time, before the showjumping finale for the top 20 horses and riders to decide the 2024 Burghley champion.

The Olympic gold medallists will take centre stage before the event concludes with the prize presentations.

As well as top-class international sport, the event also offers shopping, food and drink, hospitality options and children’s entertainment among a range of family activities.

Visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk for a full timetable and to book tickets.