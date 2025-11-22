A walker has completed an epic 1,300-mile, three-month odyssey in memory of a close family friend.

Finley Goodhew from Oundle and his border collie Reggie trekked the length of the UK - from John O’Groats in north Scotland to Land’s End in Cornwall - in memory of Elliot Roseblade.

Finley and his faithful friend Reggie reach the finishing line in Cornwall. Photo: supplied

The 27-year-old’s adventure, which began at the start of June, has raised £3,645 for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough, where Elliot received care in the final weeks of his life.

Finley and Reggie averaged 15 miles a day and combined wild camping with occasional campsite stops, although his canine companion had to take a break from the trek after injuring his paw midway through.

The route took Finley through some of the UK’s most iconic landscapes, from the rugged peaks of Ben Nevis to the dramatic coastline of the South West Coast Path.

The walk was done in memory of Elliott Roseblade

“I still can’t believe I’ve walked the whole of the UK,” he said.

“I’ve been so busy since the walk finished and getting back into the real world, but when I do have time to sit down and relax, I often get flashbacks of my trip and have many fond memories.”

After nearly 250 miles on foot, Finley was reunited with family in the Scottish village of Tyndrum for his first planned weekend off.

Finley's family was waiting for him at Land's End. Photo: supplied

“My dad joined me for four days on the West Highland Way,” he recalled.

“He didn’t know it was one of the toughest stretches of the route! But we certainly made the most of the lochside beaches and the occasional pub.”

Finley shared daily updates on Instagram throughout the journey and never lost sight of his inspiration.

“Elliot was most definitely with me along the way,” he said.

“A couple of days I was struggling for somewhere to stay I would think 'what would Elliot do?'. He led me two separate times to the nearest pub which both times happened to have room for a tent without any stress.

“I really believe he would've been very grateful and slightly mind blown that I'd done this in his memory.”

The walk also led to new friendships, one of which turned into something very special.

A chance encounter with fellow walker Lauren on day 19 led to her joining Finley for part of the journey. Now, the two are living together in Edinburgh and planning their next adventure.

Finley concluded: “It’s definitely a memory that'll live forever with me.”

To find out more about Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, visit: sueryder.org/thorpehall