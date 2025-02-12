A rare fungus, the only native British species included in the world's 100 most threatened species list, has been discovered at Rutland Water.

Cryptomyces maximus, known as the willow blister fungus, was found on a coppiced willow at the nature reserve by senior species and recording officer Tim Sexton.

This is only the second time it’s been recorded in England since 1876, and was previously known from just a handful of sites in Pembrokeshire.

Tim Sexton, senior species and recording officer, examining the rare fungus

A spokesperson for the Rutland and Leicestershire Wildlife Trust said: “This discovery underscores the need for increased funding to support and expand protected areas, ensuring that endangered species have a fighting chance for survival.

“We can tip the scales back into nature's favour, but we need the support and funding to do so.”

The fungus’ extreme rarity has led to its recognition as one of the world’s 100 most critically endangered species in the world.

The willow blister fungus has been discovered at Rutland Water

It was included in a list in the 2012 book Priceless or Worthless? by the Zoological Society of London, which was a collaboration of work from more than 8,000 scientists.

Other species listed are Attenborough’s pitcher plant, the spider monkey and the Javan rhino.

The willow blister fungus has been discovered at Rutland Water

Do you have a story? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk.



