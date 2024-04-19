Reducing speed limits, removing on-street parking and creating a one-way town centre system could be part of a council’s plan to improve transport in a town.

Lincolnshire County Council has drawn up a new strategy for Stamford which aims to improve transport and support future development.

A series of public drop-in events and workshops were held last year, along with a survey that received over 500 responses which, according to the council, has shaped the strategy.

Red Lion Square

Some of the aspirations within the draft strategy include:

• Widening footpaths and improve pedestrian crossings

• Improving Stamford’s cycle network with cycle hire and cycle parking

• Developing a series of enhanced transport hubs across Stamford to improve how people access to different modes of travel, adapted to each location and potentially including improvements to the railway station and bus station

• More frequent local bus services and work with providers to introduce smarter ticketing arrangements

• Working with partners to deliver the Stamford North link road which would link the B1081 Old Great North Road to A6121 Ryhall Road

• Increasing the availability of public charging points

• Changing speed limits in the town centre, particularly near schools and in the surrounding residential area

• Improving pedestrian crossings at locations across the town centre

• Implementation of parking restrictions; residents parking schemes; and removing some public on-street parking within the town centre to create a safer pedestrian environment

The footbridge at Stamford Railway Station

In addition, the council will assess the feasibility of location-specific projects. These include:

• Developing a one-way system and widening footways in the town centre, including Broad Street, Star Lane, St George’s Street, St Mary’s Street, St John’s Street, Red Lion Square, and Red Lion Street

• Widening and improving the existing footways in Stamford’s centre including along St Mary’s Hill, St Mary’s Street, Castle Street, St George’s Street, St Leonards Street, St Paul’s Street, Broad Street, All Saints’ Street, and St Peter’s Street

• Making the eastern end of Scotgate one-way and widening the footways

• Pedestrianising Maiden Lane from High Street to St Mary’s Street

• Creating a cycle route along the B1081 Casterton Road linking to the existing cycle-friendly route along Empingham Lane towards Rutland Water

Three cars were parked at Stamford bus station after new parking restrictions were put in place

The document is set to be reviewed and voted on by the county council’s Highways and Transport Scrutiny Committee on Monday, April 29.

Coun Richard Davies (Con), executive member for highways, said: "The main purpose of our new strategy is to provide the people, businesses and organisations in Stamford with a transport system that helps meet their daily needs now and well into the future.

“By offering a wider range of affordable, reliable and environmentally-friendly travel options for people to choose from, we hope to meet changing travel demands while also supporting planned economic growth in and around the area.

"This will hopefully lead to more people using alternative forms of transport, resulting in less congestion on the roads and a more pleasant town centre, making Stamford a more prosperous, attractive and healthier place to live, learn, work and visit.”

