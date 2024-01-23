An online medical consultation service will close this week as two GP surgeries prepare to move to a new system.

The Doctrin system at Lakeside Healthcare in Stamford will close today (Tuesday) followed by the same system at the Hereward Practice in Bourne on Thursday.

They will be replaced by a system called Anima which is due to launch on Tuesday next week (January 30).

Sheepmarket Surgery in Ryhall Road

Hub manager for Stamford, Teri White, said: “During the transition from the closure of Doctrin until Anima opens, patients can contact their practice by calling or visiting in person. Throughout this period, our team will be diligently working to fulfil all patient requests made through Doctrin.

“Patients with an open request need not take any action as their practice will contact them directly.”

Almost 1,000 patients from the Stamford surgery have signed up for an Anima account so far and more than 1,500 people at the Hereward Practice.

The Hereward Group Practice in Bourne. By Lee Hellwing..

Dr Lindsay Taylor, from the Hereward Practice, said: “Using Anima is straightforward. Patients can fill out an online form to let their practice know about their symptoms, ask questions or follow up on something. The practice will use this information to prioritise each online form based on urgency and need, ensuring that patients get the right care at the right time.”

The system allows patients to track the progress of their enquiry online and receive updates by email. If they need to be seen in person, an appointment will be arranged.

Patients who use Doctrin must create a new account with Anima for continued online access. This can be done using existing NHS login details or an email address.

Details of how to set up an account are available at www.lakesidehealthcarestamford.co.uk/news/anima or www.herewardgp.co.uk/news/anima

