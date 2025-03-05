Fitness fanatics will be able to keep in shape around the clock when a new gym opens later this month.

PureGym is to open its doors at Stamford Retail Park, in Ryhall Road, on Friday, March 21 from midday.

The UK’s largest gym operator says its newest club will offer low-cost, zero-contract memberships and create around six new jobs.

The new Stamford gym will open 24 hours a day. This image is of a different PureGym branch. Photo: James McCauley

The 7,000 sq ft gym, based in the former Carpetright store, promises hundreds of pieces of state-of-the-art equipment, a functional zone, free weights area, fixed resistance, cardio equipment, and a fitness studio.

It will also provide a ‘huge range of classes’, included within the membership price, as well as certified PTs to support gymgoers, and a free exercise induction.

A spokesperson for PureGym said: “Following sustained demand for PureGym’s affordable, flexible fitness offering in Lincolnshire, we are excited to be opening a brand-new gym in Stamford.

The Stamford gym will have a functional space, like this one at another PureGym club. Photo: James McCauley

“Our newest club will provide members with 24/7 access to low-cost, high-quality fitness facilities – helping them to smash their fitness goals and leave the gym feeling their best.

“We can’t wait to welcome members through the doors of PureGym Stamford.”

PureGym also installs automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in all of its gyms through its TrainSafe commitment.

Stamford will have a fitness studio, like this PureGym facility. Photo: James McCauley

Cardio equipment at another PureGym branch. Photo: James McCauley

For more information on PureGym Stamford, visit https://www.puregym.com/gyms/stamford/