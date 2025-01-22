An opportunity to represent the public has arisen following the resignation of a town councillor.

Stamford Town Council is looking to appoint a new councillor for the St John’s ward.

It follows the departure of David Scammell who joined the council in October 2023 and stepped down in December.

David Scammell

The seat would have been filled by election if 10 residents from the St John’s ward had made a formal request, but as that didn’t happen the existing councillors will choose a new member through the co-option process.

A council spokesperson said: “We would like to hear from passionate members of the community who are interested in becoming a councillor. We’re keen to hear from people from all backgrounds and experiences who are brimming with innovative ideas and are looking to be involved in making positive change.”

Application forms are available from the town council website or from Stamford Town Hall in St Mary’s Hill. The deadline for applications is Friday, February 14 and the new councillor will be appointed at a meeting of the full council on Tuesday, February 25.

The St John’s ward is also represented by councillor Lisa Brewin (Lib Dem), Yvette Diaz-Munoz (Ind), Marion Pitt (Ind), Jonathan Waples (Ind) and Jon Lott (Green).