A traditional market only cancelled by war, two national foot and mouth epidemics and the covid pandemic could face a new threat.

The 117th Uppingham Fatstock Show is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 27.

However, the spread of bluetongue, a disease which attacks sheep and cattle, is currently a concern for farmers and organisers.

Uppingham Fatstock Show 2023. Photo: Alan Walters

Cases of the disease have been reported in neighbouring Lincolnshire, with a restriction zone extended up to the South Kesteven-Rutland border.

Andrew Leech, of the Uppingham Fatstock Show organising committee, said: “We are aware of bluetongue getting closure to our region.

“At the moment there aren’t any restrictions around Uppingham but we are watching it.”

A cow has tested positive for bluetongue. Picture: Defra

If restrictions prohibiting the movement of livestock are put in place for the Rutland and Leicestershire area on November 27, it would have to be cancelled.

Bluetongue is spread by midges and the swelling of the lips and tongue gives a blue appearance, although this does not appear in all cases.

It is also known as the dancing disease as it can lead to lameness, knee walking in sheep and the constant change of foot position in cattle.

Andrew Leech, Charlie Mason and Roger Jackson of the Uppingham Fatstock Show organising committee

Andrew said: “The only comparison we have is foot and mouth disease, which affected many more animals in a similar way.

“With bluetongue it's hard to put preventative measures in place because it is fly-born.

“It is encouraged by the warm weather so what we really want is a cold snap to choke the flies and then the spread will be contained.”

Since 1889 old and young have poured into Uppingham Market Square to join judges as they examine the finest livestock put forward.

Judging the sheep in 2023. Photo: Alan Walters

It has been cancelled only by war, outbreaks of foot and mouth disease and the covid pandemic.

Organisation of this year’s event is well underway and, although the committee don’t have the exact numbers, in the past hundreds of animals have been exhibited, including many breeds of cattle, pigs and sheep.

“All being well the show will take place this year on November 27,” said Andrew.

“We have got the Christmas tree booked to be put up the Saturday before and will be doing preparations.”





