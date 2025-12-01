A festive shopping experience at a stunning venue returned over the weekend.

Burghley Christmas Fair returned to the courtyard and grounds of Burghley House near Stamford, running from Thursday until Sunday (November 27-30) and included more than 150 stalls selling gifts and seasonal food and drink.

This year there was also a daily programme of live music and a festive drone show, as well as a marshmallow toasting station. A Victorian carousel made a popular return too.

Burghley House christmas market 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media/David Lowndes

Burghley House christmas market 2025. Shoppers Amy Campbell and Nicola Cottingham. Photo: Iliffe Media/David Lowndes

Burghley House christmas market 2025. Selling hats was Claire Smythson. Photo: Iliffe Media/David Lowndes

Head of marketing at Burghley House Jennifer Hattam said of the event: “We’re thrilled with the success of this year’s Burghley Christmas Fair.

“Over four festive days we welcomed many thousands of visitors to shop, eat, and celebrate the start of the festive season.

Pictures from the event taken by our photographer David Lowndes are available to view and buy here

“We were especially proud to feature so many local traders, producers and suppliers amongst our exhibitors, and it was wonderful to see them being so well supported by visitors.

Burghley House christmas market 2025. Entertainer Jordan Poole. Photo: Iliffe Media/David Lowndes

Burghley House christmas market 2025. Katie Mitchell and Hollie Stimpson on the carousel. Photo: Iliffe Media/David Lowndes

Burghley House christmas market 2025. Toasting marshmellows are Nadia, Alistair and Ellie MacDonald. Photo: Iliffe Media/David Lowndes

“We are grateful to all the visitors who joined us, especially those braving the wet weather on Saturday. We’d also like to thank all the exhibitors, performers, staff and volunteers who together created a wonderfully warm and welcoming atmosphere.

“It’s fantastic to see the Burghley Christmas Fair becoming a tradition in the local festive calendar.”

Burghley House christmas market 2025. Shoppers Sue Cooper, Tom Rylett (left) and Clive Cooper. Photo: Iliffe Media/David Lowndes

Burghley House christmas market 2025. Louise Crookenden Johnson with her pottery portraits. Photo: Iliffe Media/David Lowndes

Burghley House christmas market 2025. Shoppers inside on of the marquees. Photo: Iliffe Media/David Lowndes

The Burghley Christmas Fair is run in association with the Angel Committee, which raises funds for the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.