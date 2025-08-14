Organisers of a popular motor show are hoping to smash through the £100,000 barrier for good causes.

Maxey Classic Car and Bike Show returns on Saturday, August 16 at Willowbrook Farm, on Stamford Road.

The show, organised by the Maxey Charity Club, is in its 24th year and has raised more than £93,000 for local and regional good causes.

A 'General Lee' Dodge Charger brought back memories of The Dukes of Hazard at the Maxey Car Show in 2023. Photo: Richard Gunn

The long-established event is expected to attract a large entry of gleaming two- and four-wheelers.

There will also be live music from DB5, a real-ale bar, pizzas and barbecue.

The show opens at 11am, with judging by an experienced panel of national motoring journalists from 12.30pm to 3pm. Admission is £5 with free entry for exhibitors and under 14s.

Last year attracted more than 450 vehicles, including a wide range of classics, exotics like modern Ferraris, kit cars and a 4x4 category. There is also a class for classic motorcycles.

Entries can just turn up on the day without booking but should arrive between 8.30am and 10.30am before the gates open to visitors.

A prize-winning Wolseley at the 2023 show. Photo: Richard Gunn

Call Gilly Chown on 07900 823844 or visit maxeycarshow.wordpress.com for more information.