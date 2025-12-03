An ornately carved Victorian wooden chair featuring a view of one of the area’s most iconic country houses is up for auction.

The Burghley Chair is an oak Armorial hall chair, carved by Allen W Rippon in 1866 and is heavily decorated with a rampant, collared, and chained lion on an armorial shield, phoenixes, eagles, dolphins and snake carvings

But its most eye-catching feature is a central roundel with leaf borders depicting a view of the grand 16th Century Burghley House, near Stamford.

The Burghley Chair. Photo: Batemans Auctioneers.

Details from The Burghley Chair, showing a view of Burghley House. Photo: Batemans Auctioneers.

Rippon is believed to have made four chairs, one owned by the vendors father and one by their uncle, and the remaining two being in Stamford Town Hall with different carvings of The Priory and Brazens Gate.

The Burghley Chair will be auctioned off by Batemans Auctioneers at 10am, on Saturday (December 6) at The Saleroom on Ryhall Road, Stamford, lot number 397.

With an estimated value of between £400 and £600, a starting bid has been set at £360.

Details from The Burghley Chair, showing a carved phoenix. Photo: Batemans Auctioneers.

The sale will be also be broadcast live through the Batemans website.