10 years ago

College staff recognised for hard work

College teaching and office staff have been recognised for their hard work at a glamorous Oscars-themed awards ceremony.

Penny Armitage, Chrissie Rouch, principal April Carrol, Kathy Croft, Lyn Frisby and Marilyn Westerdale 10 years ago.

Principal April Carrol, centre, with Marta Blonska and Julie Addison 10 years ago.

New College Stamford held its latest Star Awards ceremony last month. The awards, which run twice a year, are designed to recognise staff, as individuals or teams, who go above and beyond what is expected in terms of performance, attitude and effort.

Winners were announced during an Oscars-themed celebration, which pulled in support from the college's performing arts department who were able to provide the glitz and glamour with a red carpet, glitterball and special effects in the college's theatre.

The Outstanding Service to Students award, voted for by students, went to two people: retention and intervention support officer, Marta Blonska "for her dedication to the student experience and going the extra mile" and learning and standards manager, Jule Addison for "being a tab teacher and being supportive in and out of the classroom".

Slimming World Consultants meet TV star

Two Slimming World Consultants say meeting singer and TV presenter Peter Andre was the perfect way to get set for a super-slimming start to 2015.

Slimming World consultants Sarah Nye and Sophie Shamsi with Peter Andre 10 years ago.

Sara Nye and Sophie Shamsi were thrilled to get a chance to cuddle up to Peter when he cohosted the Slimming World Awards at Birmingham's International Convention Centre with the organisation's chair and founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell.

Sara, who runs a Slimming World group at Free Church, Stamford every Tuesday and Malcom Sargent Primary School, Stamford every Thursday, said meeting the Mysterious Girl singer was a wonderful way to round off what's been a great 12 months for slimmers in Rutland and Stamford, as well as the perfect way to kick start another successful year.

She said: "I'm so proud of all of our members. They've lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2014, with many of them reaching their target weights and improving their health substantially.

"It's so rewarding to see people achieve things that they didn't think possible before losing weight, whether that's wearing smaller-sized clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or being able to do more with their family and friends.

“Meeting Peter was a real treat - he was such a nice guy - and a great way to celebrate all of that.

“Now I feel powered up and I can't wait to help my members hold on to all of the fabulous changes they've made, and to support even more people to become happier and healthier in 2015."

Sophie, who runs a Slimming World group at Oakham Rugby Club and at Uppingham Town Hall, every Tuesday, hopes even more people will benefit from making healthy lifestyle changes this New Year.

She said: "Everyone will be sure of a fab start with Slimming World this New Year and even if people have struggled to stick to weight loss plans in the past, I know we can help them to make a change for life this time around - my members and their success are proof of that."

Charity appeals for more volunteers

A charity which marked a record-breaking year at its visitor centre is looking for more volunteers to help it continue its success in 2015.

Sacrewell's 90,000th visitor Lucy Squance, and her children Amelie, four, and Daniel, eight, 10 years ago.

The William Scott Abbott Trust, which owns Sacrewell near Wansford, celebrated its 50th anniversary last year and ended its semi-centennial year by recording 91,308 visitors.

The previous record was set in 2011 with just shy of 86,000 visitors.

Marketing executive Megan Allen said: "It's an amazing achievement for everyone who works at Sacrewell to reach such heights in our golden year.

"Credit has to go to all of the staff who work 365 days a year, come rain or shine to provide our visitors with a fun and educational visitor experience."

She also thanked everyone who had supported the farm during 2014. Sacrewell welcomed its 90,000th visitor through the door on December 23 and awarded them with an annual membership and a free visit to Father Christmas.

Lucy Squance and her children Amelie, four, and Daniel, eight, popped in from Gamlin-gay near St Neots. But the year's success was not just down to chance.

The trust invested a lot of time and money into Sacrewell last year to ensure its success.

In April, Sacrewell opened its new Playbarn with updated equipment to cater for younger visitors.

Its 18th Century grade II* watermill closed in the summer for a complete £1.7m restoration part-funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Pantomime raises money for charity

Stamford Pantomime Players' Christmas production of Mother Goose helped raise money for two worthwhile charities.

Headteacher Adam Booker with Dannii Vincent, of Dosh4Defibs, and Kevin Paige (centre) 10 years ago.

Mother Goose was performed at Stamford Corn Exchange between December 27 and January 1 and the "overwhelming generosity" of the audience meant bucket collections raised £1,600.

At the weekend, Mother Goose herself Kevin Paige, pictured above centre, and the Players' committee presented half the money to Dannii Vincent, of Dosh4Defibs which is campaigning to put a defibrillator at every school in Stamford.

The other half the money went to The Willoughby School Bourne, which is a school for children with special needs.

Headteacher Adam Booker collected the money, which will go towards a sensory room, on behalf of the school.

25 years ago

Bellringers ring in the millennium

When the bells of Stamford's St Martin's Church rang out to welcome in the new millennium, there were two reasons for the bellingers to celebrate.

The bellringers who took part in the Ring in 2000 project 25 years ago.

Firstly the bellingers from Stamford, Market Deeping and Lincoln, with the encouragement of the Rector Rev Michael Thompson, rang the six bells at the stroke of midnight.

That was followed with what is thought to be the first full peal of the millennium, which involved a staggering 5,040 changes and took nearly three hours to complete.

The feat is subject to verification in the bellingers' journal, named The Ringing World, but it is believed it has never been attempted anywhere else before.

The idea came from the Dorothy L Sayers' detective story The Nine Taylors which is set in the Fens and is based on bellingers who join a five hour peal for the millennium.

Bellinger Philip Earis, 17, said the group would know within a couple of weeks whether it was the first peal of the millennium.

He said: “It was continuous for nearly three hours and everyone just kept on going.

“It was quite a lot of hard work but it was great fun.

“It was something a bit different to celebrate the millennium and I will certainly remember it.” The bellringing was part of the Ring in 2000 project, which has seen grants being awarded by the Millennium Commission for bell and tower restoration projects in Barnack, Easton on the Hill, Glinton and Market Deeping.

Resident angered by speeding motorists

A single-handed crusade has been launched by an angry pedestrian against speeding motorists.

Paul Thorpe and Daisy show dodged determination to stop speeding on Empingham Road 25 years ago.

Paul Thorpe, of Arran Road, Stamford, claims drivers on Empingham Road are doing up to 70 or 80mph as they enter Stamford, a 30mph zone.

And now Mr Thorpe, who has first hand experience of how it feels to be behind the wheel in an accident, wants motorists to slow down before tragedy strikes.

Mr Thorpe, 58, said: “I’m sick to death of people breaking the law by speeding.

“I walk my dog along Empingham Road every evening, and I wave people down to slow their speed.”

But Mr Thorpe’s efforts are now always appreciated by drivers.

He said: “I’ve been spat at, sworn at, and abused by drivers, and some even stop and get out of their cars to have a go at me.

“If I didn’t move out of the way they would run me down.”

The father of two said he had a car accident involving three children while driving in Uppingham five years ago, and the shock has not left him.

He said: “One of the children was knocked up onto the bonnet, and the other two were caught by the side of the car.

“Fortunately I was only doing 5mph, and none of them were seriously hurt, but I was in a terrible state after it happened. I couldn’t stop shaking.

“If I was going faster they wouldn’t have had a chance, not even at 20mph.

“When I see cars speeding along Emingham Road, near Malcolm Sargent School, I stand there and wince.”

Works begins for new sports complex

The first step towards the creation of a new sports pavilion was taken at a ceremony which saw the first sods of earth being cut.

Sally Jackson, Apple Szyjanowicz, Jean Forster and Pat Clark get ready for some digging 25 years ago.

And staff from Stamford High School Juniors were at the forefront of the action, helping to get the building work underway.

The pavilion is being welcomed by the school, whose sports facilities for their students are reaching the end of their days.

Head teacher Pat Clark said: "The existing pavilion is nicknamed by the girls as 'The Shack'. "It's about 50 years old and a new one is long overdue. "The new pavilion will have changing rooms, showers, and disabled access.

"And the old girls are donating a clock, and the Parent's Association is giving us a score board."

Oldest and youngest celebrate millennium

There may have been 93 years between them but Nellie Walpole (93) and six-month old Jack Harker shared a very special moment at the turn of the new millennium.

Nellie Walpole and Jack Harker 25 years ago.

The pair were the oldest and youngest party goers at Ketton's Grenehams Close Millennium celebrations, which was organised by resident Mick Ford and his family.

Pupils set up own mug-making company

Enterprising youths showed they're not mugs when it comes to business - they've made their profit selling them.

Young enterprise pupils from Stamford Endowed Schools say 'cheers' to sponsors Newage International 25 years ago.

Ten pupils from Stamford School and Stamford High School have got together to run their own mug-making company for a Young Enterprise project.

And with a turnover of £2,500 since October, they have proved they can juggle homework and be business boffins as well.

The mugs carry a picture of 'Stamford in the Year 2000', as well as the Stamford Endowed Schools emblem, and are selling at a price of £5.99 each.

Student Peter Scott, 16, said: “We're selling them as a souvenir for the millennium.

“The picture on the side of each mug was drawn by Tom Wood, who’s 17.

“We got in touch with a designer, and a company in Halifax is producing the mugs for us. "We've been pretty successful so far, and have already sold more than 400."

50 years ago

An oak table three feet long was somehow smuggled through customers in a Stamford public house without them getting suspicious, on Sunday. The table was in a passage leading to the toilets, in the Golden Fleece Inn, Sheep Market.

100 years ago

Plough Monday passed off in Stamford without the appearance of the usual number of ‘plough witches’ - farm servants in disguise and with painted faces - who formerly perambulated the town in gangs and attempted to levy black mail not only upon tradesmen but also on the occupiers of private houses.

The custom was an old one, but it is now happily "more honoured in the breach than in the observance."

150 years ago

On Tuesday morning a labourer, named Pilkington, fell from a ladder at the gas works in Stamford, and fractured his skull so dreadfully that he is not expected to recover.

200 years ago

On Thursday the 30th, a pig was killed at Mr. Catlin's, in Uppingham. On opening it, an iron skewer, six inches long, was discovered in that part of the belly vulgarly, called the tom hodge. The pig before being slaughtered did not appear to be much affected by the presence of the unwelcome visitor.