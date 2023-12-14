Stamford is back on screens again as Burghley House appears in a top TV series.

For a number of years the stately home has featured in the Netflix series The Crown.

As the final episodes are released today (Thursday, December 14) it means Burghley House’s time on the royal drama has also come to an end.

The Royal Family in Netflix's The Crown. Photo: Netflix

Part one of the new season was made available on the streaming platform on November 16 and followed the relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before their deaths in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

The new episodes, part two of season six, include the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of the relationship between Prince William and Catherine Middleton.

Burghley House near Stamford was bustling with film crews and a few stars in January this year.

The film crews set up trailers in the car park

A sea of white tents was put up in Burghley Park full to the brim with props, while trailers were stationed in the car park to get the actors ready for scenes.

Two large camera kits were at the front of the house with other equipment scattered around the grounds, and within the courtyard area was a crane standing at the same height as the building with a basket-like structure attached.

Burghley House has been used as a backdrop since 2019 and last season doubled up as Windsor Castle.

A section of the trailer showing Queen Elizabeth II examining the funeral arrangements. Photo: Netflix

Scenes for the final season of The Crown were also shot in Oundle town centre in November 2022.

Cars from the 1990s which were used in filming were parked at the side of the road.

The Windsor Castle Fire being filmed at Burghley House. Photo: Netflix

Burghley also featured on the screens in the summer in the new DC Comics movie The Flash.

A crane was in the courtyard during filming

Take a look back at all of the times filming has taken place in the area.

