Confusion over the use of an outside seating area has sparked objections to a premises licence.

Dmitrij Bliumin, the owner of an Italian restaurant called Panevino in Sleaford, wants to open in Stamford. He has asked for permission to supply alcohol from 10am to midnight and play live and recorded music at The Riverside in Wharf Road, Stamford.

However, planners at South Kesteven District Council argue that if music is played on the outside seating area, which overlooks the River Welland, it would be in breach of historic planning conditions.

The outside seating area at The Riverside. Photo: Google

Concerns about noise from the al fresco diners in the evening have been lodged by a number of residents living nearby.

On behalf of those living in Wharf Road, Saxon Court and Water Street, Carl Guppy, said there were grave concerns the sound of drinkers would be amplified across the water.

He added: “We have chosen to live here to enjoy a peaceful life by the water. It is a largely residential area, there are many elderly and vulnerable residents nearby, including riverside warden-controlled flats on Wharf Road and the nearby almshouses.

The Riverside building in Wharf Road, Stamford

“Our concerns are that the peace that we and the local wildlife currently enjoy will be shattered by noise pollution from drinking diners from 10am to 10pm.”

Jane Knight told council officers in an objection letter that she’s lived in “happy commensalism” for years with her neighbour Pizza Express, which also has outdoor seating.

She added she would not be against the licence if the music is only played inside.

A Wharf Road resident described ‘confusing inconsistencies on the application’.

A decision on the licence plans will be considered by South Kesteven District Council’s licensing committee today (Tuesday, June 10).

The request for a premises licence came weeks after plans were submitted to turn the ground floor of The Riverside in Wharf Road, Stamford, into four apartments.

The building was most recently home to beauty salon AUK and hairdressers Thomas and Thomas.