The parents of a boy who suffered life-threatening injuries are backing calls to lower speed limits.

Four-year-old Theo Rawlins was hit by a car outside his home in Castle Bytham as he returned from school.

Although the driver was travelling within the 30mph limit, Theo’s injuries included a bleed on the brain, ruptured internal organs, a torn neck ligament, a broken thigh bone and a break to his other leg.

After being airlifted to hospital he was placed in an induced coma for several days to protect his brain, and underwent surgery to put metal rods in both legs.

His parents, Marianne and Simon, don’t blame the driver and are supporting a petition started by a parent at Theo’s school to reduce the speed limit from 30mph to 20mph.

Simon, a pilot, was helping Theo’s two-year-old sister, Hayley, out of the car when the accident happened.

He said: “The second I turned to get my daughter out was the same second Theo bolted as the car was coming by. The combination of those three things was just perfectly bad.

“Theo is an autistic child. He saw something and ran.

“No parent should ever witness the death of a child, and that is what I thought had happened. It was the single most horrendous moment of my life.

“I’ve done five tours of Afghanistan and have never seen anything so horrific as that day. Theo is only alive because the driver wasn’t speeding.”

Marianne, who owns the children’s shop Stork of Stamford and was a contestant on BBC One’s The Apprentice in 2019, was at work when she received a call from Simon and rushed to the scene.

She said: “I was sure Theo was gone. I didn’t think I would ever see him again. When I got there, it looked horrific. He wasn’t breathing.

“A lady from the shop across the road ran out and started performing CPR, and she got him breathing again.”

The petition to reduce the speed limit in Castle Bytham has nearly 500 signatures. Marianne and Simon believe a 10mph reduction would have meant Theo walking away with only minor cuts and bruises.

They also hope that by sharing their story, people will realise the importance of not breaking speed limits. Any faster than 30mph and Theo would have died.

“His injuries were the most severe, life-threatening injuries you can receive,” said Simon.

“He has done amazingly well. Having gone from the terrible position he was in, he amazed the doctors. The speed at which his body is rebuilding is unbelievable.

“I know that reducing a speed limit to 20mph can be terribly unpopular, but 30mph is just survivable.”

He added: “I think most people have been guilty of going more than 30mph in residential areas – I have. But you don’t realise the difference it makes until it happens. It’s the difference between life and death.

Marianne added that they would like Theo to meet the driver involved in the accident, so she can see how well he is doing.

“I don’t understand what the downside is of a reduced speed limit,” she said.

“The upside is that fewer children are as badly injured. What do you lose, except arriving somewhere 30 seconds later?”

Theo is now home and his parents are hopeful he will soon walk and can return to school in January.

He will need neuro-rehabilitation to help with any physical, cognitive, and emotional challenges.

“You have to take it one step at a time,” said Marianne. “We’re just very grateful that he is here.

“I was talking to a friend the night it happened and I said to them ‘I don’t think I will ever hear the word ‘mummy’ again.

“I didn’t know whether that was because he was going to die, or he would never wake up, or he would be unable to speak again.”

The Change.org petition, which can be signed at tinyurl.com/CastleBpetition is backed by the parish council and by Lincolnshire county councillor Richard Cleaver, who has been campaigning for similar speed reductions outside schools in and around Stamford.

Mike Brooman, chairman of Castle Bytham Parish Council, said a speed limit would be welcomed, particularly where children are accessing school buses, and near playing fields and the community shop.

He also advocated volunteering for Community Speedwatch.