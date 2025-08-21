Pupils at Prince William School in Oundle are celebrating after achieving their GCSE results.

The average grade is just below a grade 5 and the proportion of pupils getting both English and maths at grade 4 or above is 74%, while those achieving the subjects at grade 5 or above is 51%.

Prince William School at Oundle celebrates GCSE results. Photo: Supplied

The school has also succeeded in narrowing the attainment gap between disadvantaged pupils and those who are not, and those with special education needs or disabilities and those without.

The top performing pupils from Prince William School included Daniel Saunders with eight grade 9s, one grade 8 and one grade 7, Gabriella Glover with eight grade 9s, one grade 8 and a D in additional maths, Ash Wilkins with two grade 9s, five grade 8s and three grade 7s, Evie Lenihan with four grade 9s, one grade 8, three grade 7s and one grade 6, Evie Bradshaw with two grade 9s, four grade 8s, three grade 7s and one grade 6, Daisy Boon with three grade 9s, two grade 8s, two grade 7s and two grade 6s, Gemma Saddington with a grade 9, five grade 8s, three grade 7s and one grade 6, Zanthe Livsey with three grade 9s, four grade 8s, one grade 7, one grade 6 and a C in additional maths, Imogen Ince with two grade 9s, five grade 8s, one grade 7, one grade 6 and a C in additional maths, Hazel Grove with two grade 9s, two grade 8s, four grade 7s and two grade 6s, Izzy Bryant with one grade 9, four grade 8s, one grade 7, one grade 6, one grade 5 and a distinction and Charlie Burgess with one grade 9, three grade 8s, four grade 7s, an A in additional maths and a distinction.

Prince William School at Oundle celebrates GCSE results: Gabriella Glover with her parents. Photo: Supplied

Prince William School at Oundle celebrates GCSE results: Charlie Burgess. Photo: Supplied

Headteacher Anna Hewes said: “Our Year 11 students have worked incredibly hard for these fantastic GCSE results and they should be very proud of what they have achieved. Our staff are delighted to have supported them to achieve the very best grades they can and we’re so grateful for the support of their parents and carers, who also play a huge part.

“These students have excelled beyond the classroom during their Prince William journey, with opportunities and successes in sport, music, fundraising and many more. They have been fantastic ambassadors for our school and make us proud each and every day.

Prince William School at Oundle celebrates GCSE results: Ash Wilkins. Photo: Supplied

Prince William School at Oundle celebrates GCSE results: Daniel Saunders. Photo: Supplied

Prince William School at Oundle celebrates GCSE results: Leonie Smith and Hazel Grove. Photo: Supplied

“Many of these students will be remaining with us as they begin A levels and other study programmes, and we look forward to supporting them in their ongoing learning. For those students choosing another path, we wish you all the very best for the future.”