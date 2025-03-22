A family-run outdoor pre-school has been showered with praise by Ofsted inspectors.

Pillarwood Farm Pre-School based in Edenham near Bourne was rated outstanding across every category following a one-day inspection in January.

Ofsted inspector Julie Addison said: “The positive relationships between staff and children are evident.

Pillarwood Farm Pre-School

“Children thrive, show that they are content and demonstrate a strong sense of belonging.

“The dedicated and knowledgeable staff provide children with valuable support when they play alongside them. Consequently, children show a high level of focus in their pursuits and remain engaged for sustained periods.”

Pillarwood Farm Pre-School was founded in 2019 by husband-and-wife team, David Hawes and Clarissa Cunnington-Hawes, and takes inspiration from the Scandinavian outdoor approach to early years education.

The setting, which specialises in learning outdoors, includes extensive gardens for the children to play in and explore as well as a yurt for indoor learning.

Within the report inspectors described the outdoor environment as ‘a source of joy for the children’.

Co-founder David said: “At Pillarwood Farm we are passionate about learning outdoors and the benefits it can bring for children of all ages, but especially those in the early years.

“So, when we set our pre-school up, we wanted to offer something that combines learning about the wonders of nature with providing a warm and nurturing environment for pre-school children to learn and grow.

“We are proudly a small setting, welcoming just 16 children each day, so that means we are a real family and we have the time to get to know the children well and understand their personalities and needs.

“We’re so pleased that Ofsted has recognised what a special place Pillarwood Farm is.”



