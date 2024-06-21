With warmer weather on its way, visitors to pubs and cafes can soak up the sun as they enjoy the European-style outdoor dining as more businesses stake their claim to the streets.

The past few years have seen a boom in pavement licence applications submitted to Lincolnshire County Council for streets in Stamford.

Jill Collinge, a mayor’s guide who welcomes tourists arriving in Stamford at the bus station, said: “It is wonderful.

The outdoor seating at The Golden Fleece is popular in the summer

“We are very lucky to have a pedestrianised High Street which cafes and businesses take advantage of.

“Across Europe people sit outside. It doesn’t matter how busy the street is, people will still sit outside.

“The more things that open outside the better.”

People enjoying dining on the street

Stamford High Street-based cheesemongers Rennet and Rind wants to put seats outside its shop while Cosy Club has been given permission for six tables in front of The Old Delivery Office, Sheep Market.

Cakes and Co, which is relocating from Stamford Walk to the old Pear Tree pub in Broad Street, has also been given the go-ahead for seven tables in front of the building.

A number of pubs, cafes and restaurants have seen success in expanding their offering to the open air.

This includes Central Cafe in Red Lion Square, The Golden Fleece and Pizza da Mario in Sheep Market, High Street’s Sushi and Salad, Cornish Bakery, Cafe Black as well as a number of the cafe chains.

Paten & Co in All Saints' Place, Stamford

Knead pubs owner Michael Thurlby is also benefiting from Crown Street being permanently pedestrianised after he turned it into a “beer garden” for Paten and Co.

“There was a sudden burst of businesses joining in,” said Jill.

“This trend is here to stay, which is wonderful.”

Red Lion Square

She added: “It is so lovely and vibrant.

“I think it should be encouraged.”

A relaxation in planning rules during the pandemic prompted an influx in pavement licence applications.

It followed a push from the Government to socialise in the open air and a period of restrictions where customers could only eat outside.

Café Black in Stamford High Street

Mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke, who also has a seat on Lincolnshire County Council, said: “I think it is fantastic as it encourages and supports businesses in growing and offers customers the chance to enjoy the delight of Stamford.”

What do you think about the increase in outdoor seating? Share your views in the comments.



