Joy. Pure unadulterated and electrifying joy was radiated across Burghley Park in Stamford when Classic Ibiza made a glittering return to the area.

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of bringing a big orchestral sound to some of the classic dance tunes, Urban Soul Orchestra (USO), conducted by Stephen Hussey, were on fire on Saturday night.

Happiness, excitement and a whole lot of glitter could be seen around the historic park as thousands of people of all ages gathered to enjoy five hours of big hitting sounds.

Classic Ibiza at Burghley House PHOTO: David Evans Photography

I loved it. Every. Single. Minute.

And I was by no means the only one. Everyone in the crowd around me enjoyed bouncing around and singing along to big tunes such as Dreamer and Let Me Be Your Fantasy. I honestly don’t think I’ve danced or jumped as much as that since I was a toddler.

Looking up at the orchestra, the musicians mirrored the enjoyment in the crowd with big smiles on their faces. While I would love to be able to give a technical assessment but sadly my knowledge does not go beyond ‘Every Good Boy Deserves a Fiver’ but all I can say is that I’m in awe of their talent. It can’t be easy playing violin while also exhibiting some pretty impressive dance moves.

News editor Victoria Fear shows off some funky dance moves at Classic Ibiza at Burghley House PHOTO: LIZ MAY

The singers were also outstanding and added yet more excitement to a skin bursting set. Even when they weren’t performing at the front, you could see them dancing at the back or at the sides. They never once gave a ‘this is just a job’ vibe and were clearly loving it.

They gave some belting renditions of some well-loved dance tunes like Castles In The Sky, Freed from Desire and Encore Une Fois but never once took anything away from the talent of the orchestra.

DJ Goldierocks might have been at the back on the decks but she commanded a lot of attention with her set and dance moves.

News editor Victoria Fear gets a little over excited at Classic Ibiza with long suffering friend Liz May and another bystander PHOTO: LIZ MAY

My friend Liz joined me on this night out and we got into the festival spirit by getting our faces painted. So our faces were covered in glitter - and huge smiles.

I’d also like to give a shout out to the nice lady who accidentally joined us in a photo.

This has to be one of the best nights I’ve had in ages. Outstanding!