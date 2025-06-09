A town nursery has been showered with praise by Ofsted inspectors.

Small Wonders Nursery in Broad Street, Stamford was rated ‘outstanding’ across every category following a one-day inspection in April.

Ofsted inspector Charlotte Whalley observed the quality of education being provided as well as speaking to parents and staff.

Small Wonders Nursery in Stamford

She said: “Leaders, managers and staff provide tailored care and education, laying firm foundations for all children to develop a wealth of knowledge and skills.

“Children's characters are shaped from an early age and staff have high expectations for children's behaviour and learning.”

Staff at the nursery, which has 81 children on its roll, are attentive when children show a new interest and provide additional opportunities to extend their learning, which has included a trip to watch shop Loomes of Stamford and welcoming author Laura Henry to talk about her books.

Leaders and managers prioritise one hour per day to their professional development, with some staff completing higher level qualifications.

Parents are invited into the nursery and on outings so they can be involved in their children’s learning.

The Ofsted inspector noted: “This helps some parents who find it useful to learn by watching others. These arrangements allow for parents to dedicate quality time to their children's early education.”

A dietitian has helped to form a menu which is healthy, well-balanced and nutritious and staff have received coaching from a behaviour specialist.

The nursery manager, Helen Selby, said: “We had an amazing Ofsted inspection where we were able to show Ofsted everything that we do.

“We are very proud of what we have achieved here at Small Wonders. We are so lucky to have such a wonderful team and such a supportive community of families.

“Our children were fabulous on the day, as they are every day.

“Everything we do is centred around the children and we will continue to strive to offer the children new and exciting opportunities and experiences.”

The inspection was the first for Small Wonders Nursery, which was bought by First For Childcare in 2023 having previously operated as Wiggles and Giggles Nursery.