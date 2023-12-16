A doctors’ surgery is making sure children have a present to open on Christmas day.

A social media appeal was put out by Wansford and King’s Cliffe Practice for donations of gifts to go to underprivileged families.

Dozens of toys, books and puzzles were dropped off at the surgery in Wansford.

The Wansford and King’s Cliffe Practice team with some of the donations

Annette Johnson, deputy practice manager, said: “The response has been quite overwhelming.

“Everyone has been very generous.”

The first gifts were delivered to Barnardo’s First Steps Child and Family Centre in Peterborough by staff at the surgery on December 5.

The Barnado's team with some of the presents

Further gifts are still being dropped off and donations can made via https://amzn.eu/803ymW1.

