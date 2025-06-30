Baston Car and Bike Show attracts 10,000 visitors to Grimsthorpe Castle
Old and new lined up side by side at a popular car and bike show.
Car dealerships including Kia and Hyundai were represented at the Baston Car and Bike Show on Sunday in the grounds of Grimsthorpe Castle near Bourne.
More than 10,000 people visited the event to browse row upon row of two and four-wheeled vehicles.
Events director Tom Siddall from Live Promotions said: “Huge thanks to everyone who came to the show - you made it incredible. From gleaming classics to roaring bikes, there were smiling faces everywhere.”
More than 600 classic cars, bikes and super cars were on show alongside a variety of trade stands. Live music was performed by the One Eyed Cats and The Jivettes, a Lancaster Bomber flew overhead and visitors could also enjoy free entry to Grimsthorpe Castle on the day.
The event used to be held each year in Baston but relocated to Grimsthorpe Castle after the Spalding-based company Live Promotions took over the organisation.
The company was also responsible for Truckfest at Lincoln Showground in May and will host a Land Rover show at Belvoir Castle near Grantham in September.
Photos taken by David Lowndes are available to purchase online.
Are you hosting a community event? Send the details to news@lincsonline.co.uk