Old and new lined up side by side at a popular car and bike show.

Car dealerships including Kia and Hyundai were represented at the Baston Car and Bike Show on Sunday in the grounds of Grimsthorpe Castle near Bourne.

More than 10,000 people visited the event to browse row upon row of two and four-wheeled vehicles.

Ron Narian with his Rewaco F1 motorcycle.

Events director Tom Siddall from Live Promotions said: “Huge thanks to everyone who came to the show - you made it incredible. From gleaming classics to roaring bikes, there were smiling faces everywhere.”

More than 600 classic cars, bikes and super cars were on show alongside a variety of trade stands. Live music was performed by the One Eyed Cats and The Jivettes, a Lancaster Bomber flew overhead and visitors could also enjoy free entry to Grimsthorpe Castle on the day.

The event used to be held each year in Baston but relocated to Grimsthorpe Castle after the Spalding-based company Live Promotions took over the organisation.

Trevor and Noah Burton with their Spitfire memorabilia.

The company was also responsible for Truckfest at Lincoln Showground in May and will host a Land Rover show at Belvoir Castle near Grantham in September.

Philip Reynolds looking at one of the VW campervans on show.

One of the older cars on show.

The event was first held at Grimsthorpe Castle in 2021.

Making sure the cars sparkle.

Andy Key with his Ford Mustang.

Hundreds of cars were on show.

The event is hosted by Live Promotions Events.

Paul and Shirley Sharman with their 1933 Ford 40.

Tim Wedlake with his Mud Muncher vehicle.

Taking a closer look.

Crowds take a stroll through the displays.

All kinds of makes and models were on show.

Cars lined up outside the castle.

The event took place at Grimsthorpe Castle.

