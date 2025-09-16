A painter’s posthumous exhibition is helping young people get a leg up in the creative arts.

The children of Mona Storey were inspired to curate a first-ever solo exhibition of their late mum’s works at the Willoughby Memorial Art Gallery in Corby Glen.

Mona always played down suggestions of a solo exhibition

Mona, who lived in the village for the last 30 years of her life after many years in Rutland, took up painting seriously after retirement and had more than 200 paintings at her home, but never contemplated an exhibition of her own.

Kitty and Paul flew back from their New York homes to organise the event and asked for donations to the Travers Foundation in exchange for her artworks.

The exhibition raised £2,000 for the Gretton-based charity which provides financial support to 13 to 30-year-olds across Stamford, Rutland and Northamptonshire involved in sport, music, and the arts.

Mona produced around 200 paintings after taking up art in retirement

Donations can still be made at https://www.justgiving.com/page/mona-storey

“She did a lot of charity work throughout her life and so her paintings going out into the world and raising money for future artists is truly wonderful,” said Paul, who works as a photographer in the Big Apple.

“It has a lovely circular feel to it, her first and last show, that her work is now out there in the world with old and new friends, and money raised going to the arts is simply great.”

Paul and Kitty Storey

Foundation chairman Terry Forsey added: “We are humbled by the generosity shown over the weekend,” said

“Every penny of the £2,000 raised will go directly to helping young people engage with sport, music and the arts.

“Mona’s legacy will now inspire and support the next generation of creative and active young people.”

Proceeds from Mona Storey's exhibition have gone to the Travers Foundation. Photo: Paul Storey

Paul and Kitty thanked the gallery for hosting the two-day show and to Mona’s many friends for supporting the event.

“It was a great success and a lovely experience for everyone, especially my sister and I,” Paul added.

“Mum would have laughed a lot at all this. She would have been humble, quietly proud, but incredibly happy. Speaking with people it almost felt that she was there.”