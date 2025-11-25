Parish councils affected by the Mallard Pass Solar Farm project are continuing talks with the investment company behind the scheme.

The development, which was approved by the government in 2024 as a national infrastructure project and therefore bypassed the usual planning channels, will turn 2,000 acres of farmland on the border of Rutland and Lincolnshire into one of the country’s biggest solar farms.

Quinbrook Infrastructure Ltd acquired the project in February last year and has been in discussions with affected parish councils such as Essendine in the east of Rutland, about setting up a community fund. This would be a monetary fund that could be used to pay for local improvements and projects.

Ramblers at the site of Mallard Pass

However things may not be going that well, as Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns (Con), who campaigned against the scheme before it was approved, spoke in parliament last week (November 18) and also posted on social media about the ‘unacceptably low levels of compensation’ being offered to communities.

She asked the energy minister Michael Shanks: "Last year, 2,000 acres of farmland in my constituency were approved for solar by the Government, and now a further 2,000 are being eyed up immediately next door. Together, those plants will build the first UK solar city, bigger than the Vatican and Monaco put together. When will the Government bring forth the land use strategy, and when will they impose minimum compensation for those who are currently losing their countryside and their communities?”

The land use strategy is part of the government’s planning reforms and is aimed to balance competing interests of housing, food production and climate change goals.

Signs in Essendine protesting against Mallard Pass

The Minister said that the government has consulted on community benefits and said: “ . . .our general view as a Government is that communities should benefit from hosting infrastructure, particularly solar, which has often not produced the same community benefits as other infrastructure.”

Coun Trevor Burbidge, from Essendine Parish Council, has been leading the community compensation talks on behalf of his council.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service asked him what stage talks were at and he said he could not give any further detail until after a council meeting this Monday (December 1).

Meeting minutes from Essendine Parish Council show that on October 7 a meeting was held with Quinbrook. The minutes say: “There has been no definitive decision made, and the parish continues to converse with Quinbrook.

“There are currently eight parishes affected by the Quinbrook Solar Farm with Essendine and Uffington being the two most affected.

“Cllr T Burfield requested that the parish councillors consider that the following proposal be made to request a sum of £4,076 per megawatt per annum, installed, index linked, for the operational life of the solar farm including the time to take for reinstatement of the agricultural land.

"A request for £530,000 as a one-off payment should also be made for each substation installed – it was agreed by a majority vote in favour to accept the proposal.”

The capacity of the Mallard Pass farm when fully operation is 350mw. Work is expected to start next year.

Quinbook Infrastructure Ltd has been approached for a comment.