A petition against parking charges has gained twice the support of one opposing a huge housing development.

More than 2,680 people have rejected overnight and Sunday parking charges in South Kesteven District Council’s pay and display car parks in Stamford.

Town councillor Amanda Wheeler, who is behind the parking charges petition, told a meeting of the council on Tuesday that this was double the number who signed the ‘Protect Quarry Farm’ petition against 650 new homes between Casterton Road and Little Casterton.

Cattle Market car park in Stamford

She added that the ‘Save St Mary’s’ petition to keep open the GP surgery off Wharf Road, Stamford, had also attracted fewer signatures - at 1,700.

Her concerns include the effect on Stamford’s churches and cultural venues, including the district-council funded Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary’s Street and the charity-run Corn Exchange Theatre in Broad Street.

Four town residents had earlier used the public forum of the meeting to express their concerns about the proposed £3 charge for evening and overnight parking, and up to £3 on Sundays and bank holidays.

Neil McIvor, founder of Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers and Team Stamford, said Sunday evenings in the town centre had a relaxed atmosphere, with people driving in, parking and ‘mooching around’.

Michael Sharpe criticised the district council for wanting people to pay to park in Stamford after hours while it remains free to park all day in Market Deeping and Bourne, and there being no plan to charge for evenings and Sundays in Grantham.

“God forbid if M&S were to depart,” he added.

“By charging more in Stamford, South Kesteven District Council risks killing the goose that lays the golden egg.”

Former mayor of Stamford Paul Douglass reminded people the district council should only spend revenue from parking charges on improving parking, and questioned how it was being spent, while Roland Higgins questioned the idea that Stamford is ‘booming’ compared with other towns in South Kesteven.

Coun Richard Cleaver (Ind - Stamford St John’s), who was leader of South Kesteven District Council in November last year, when the changes to parking charges were proposed, said legally there had to be a public consultation before any amendments to the tariffs were made.

He admitted there could be a hitch in what has been suggested, with potential for people parking in a council car park from 7am to 9am being charged £3 for the period before 8am and another £3 for the period afterwards, despite taking up a space for only a couple of hours.

He also remained silent when asked how overnight parking charges would be enforced, and whether parking attendants would work around the clock.

Under the proposals to change parking charges in Stamford from April, a day ticket in a long-stay car park would increase from £4.20 to £5, while in a short stay spending more than four hours could cost £8, an extra £2.60. These tariffs would apply Monday to Saturday, 8am to 6pm.

In the last financial year car park charges brought in £1.161m for the district council and 72 per cent of this was from Stamford.

Stamford town councillors agreed to “strongly object to the introduction of evening, Sunday and bank holiday charges in Stamford’s car parks”. Their view will be passed to the district council.

District and town councillor Harrish Bisnauthsing (LibDem - Stamford St Mary’s) declined to be involved in the debate and the objection, citing a conflict of interest - although some of his fellow councillors said they could not understand what the conflict was.

