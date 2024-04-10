A 60-year-old man who drove 18,000 miles to raise awareness of Parkinson’s disease will host a talk.

Parkinson’s campaigner Guy Deacon will be hosting an event, Running on Empty, which shares the same name as his book, at Grimsthorpe Castle on May 1.

The British explorer drove 18,000 miles overland from his home in England to South Africa.

Guy Deacon

Guy will be recounting his three-year journey crossing Europe and the full length of Africa which led to five breakdowns, as well as one emergency evacuation, while taking 3,650 prescription pills to help manage his Parkinson’s.

The event starts at 4pm with two hours of touring the garden and finishing with Guy’s talk from 6pm to 7pm.

Running on Empty Book by Guy Deacon

Tickets, which are available on the Grimsthorpe Castle website, cost £25 or £40 for two people with all proceeds going to support Parkinson’s.



