A Labour parliamentary candidate has been left ‘shocked’ after hearing the extent of food poverty in a town.

George Hetherington invited the Labour Rutland and Stamford parliamentary candidate Joe Wood to find out about the work done at his food hub.

George, 87, said: “What I want him to know is what it is like in Stamford.

Labour candidate for Rutland and Stamford, Joe Wood, hears about the work done at George's Food Hub

“Every single primary school has children going home to no evening meal.”

George’s Food Hub opened at St Augustine’s School in Stamford in September 2022 with the aim of cutting the amount of good food which ends up in landfill.

With the cost of living rising and people having to make tough choices when it comes to food, the pay-as-you-feel system has made it even more vital to those in poverty.

Labour candidate for Rutland and Stamford, Joe Wood, enjoyed some vegetable soup at George's Food Hub

It has now opened at three other schools and has handed out food to people 48,000 times.

“People don’t believe there are families struggling to afford food in Stamford,” said George.

“There are a lot of million pound houses but there are also people in poverty.”

Mr Wood on Tuesday (June 11) heard from volunteers about the work they do and enjoyed a bowl of vegetable soup.

Former chef Phil Matthews holds a two-course meal every Thursday evening

Each week more than a dozen people meet at the Free Church in Kesteven Road for soup, made from the donated vegetables, and pastries.

Mr Wood said: “It is a wonderful project and it is great that the community has come together to solve a problem in a really organic way.

“It is heartwarming to see.

“We are one of the richest countries and it’s imperative everyone has enough food to eat.”

While out campaigning, Mr Wood has been told by families they have had to go days without eating.

He noted that a number of working people are struggling and that no one is free from the financial pressures.

“It has come as a real shock that a lot of poor families don’t have access to very basic food and three meals a day,” said Mr Wood.

Almost 20,000 people in south Lincolnshire and Rutland are living with negative budgets due to the cost of living crisis, harrowing statistics reveal.

If elected, Mr Wood has pledged to campaign to ensure no one goes hungry.

Also standing in the General Election for Rutland and Stamford are Alicia Kearns for the Conservatives, Emma Baker of the Green Party, James Moore for the Liberal Democrats, Christopher Clowes of Reform UK and Joanna Burrows for Rejoin EU.

The opening hours and more information can be found on the George's Food Hub Facebook page.

