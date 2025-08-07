Work to restore an old carriage which will help a heritage railway group host ‘bigger and better’ events is underway.

Nene Valley Railway (NVR), based in Wansford, has partnered with Amey, a construction engineering company, to bring the carriage back to life as part of the 200-year celebrations of UK’s modern railway.

It will be repurposed to house a large generator, which will help NVR host improved events, such as Christmas at the Railway, and keep its site running efficiently.

Nene Valley Railway, based in Wansford, and Amey, a construction engineering company, are working hard to restore an old carriage. Pictures: Submitted

Known as ‘Project Octopussy’ – a nod to the James Bond film Octopussy, which was partly filmed at Nene Valley in 1982 – the project was started to mark this year’s railway anniversary.

So far, 70 volunteers have signed up to help with the restoration work.

A spokesperson for NVR said: “Wanting to do something big and bold to mark this milestone year, Amey approached the heritage railway to identify a major project that could be the focus of the partnership throughout 2025.

Restoration work started to mark 200 years of the UK’s modern railway

“Volunteers from Amey and their supply chain have been regularly attending the site to help with the project, with support, materials and resources being contributed by over 30 rail companies.”

The restored carriage is due to be unveiled at an event hosted by Speedy Hire this November.

Click here to donate to the project.

Those interested in volunteering can email volunteers@nvr.org.uk.