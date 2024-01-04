Homes and businesses have flooded after a river burst through flood defences.

Heavy rain caused the River Welland to flood properties in Stamford on Wednesday night.

Those affected included homes in Bath Row, as well as Robert Loomes’ clock shop on St Mary’s Hill by the town bridge.

The floods continued to get worse in Stamford last night

Robert said the basement floor of the property, which is used as part of the business premises, was under water.

“When I leave the shop I have to go through the back entrance,” he said this morning (Thursday).

“I had to take off my shoes, socks and trousers to leave because the water was thigh-deep.”

Robert Loomes said 'things could have been worse'

He said he was relieved by the morning to discover the water had receded and it was only the basement floor, including a kitchen and toilet, that were damaged.

Two doors down, Stamford Pharmacy also suffered flooding to the basement of the premises.

Mohamad Khan and Mitko Dihitrov, who work at Zada Turkish restaurant in St Mary’s Hill, had to push their staff car out of the flood water in Bath Row after the restaurant closed last night.

The Renault was too deep in the river water to be started or driven.

Meanwhile, people were also flooded out of their homes by the West Glen River in Greatford. Several properties’ ground floors filled with river water.

Bath Row in Stamford on Thursday morning

Yesterday afternoon the Environment Agency issued a flood warning for the River Welland in Stamford urging people to take immediate action.

This included moving family and pets to a safer place, moving important property upstairs, and packing a bag in case of having to evacuate the property.

Waterside Garden Centre in Baston, which closed on Wednesday due to floodwater, remains closed today (Thursday) according to its website.

Fire and Rescue crews are still handling a number of Flood related calls within the South of the county. Stay safe! — Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) January 4, 2024

Mohamad Khan and Mitko Dimitrov, who rescued the Zada staff car from flood water in Bath Row

Roads which remain closed or blocked are:

Main Street, Greatford

Wharf Road, Stamford

A6003 Egleton

Outside the Adnams shop in Bath Row, Stamford on Wednesday evening

A606 Whitwell

A6003 at Manton Bridge

A1175 Tallington

Wharf Road was closed in Stamford after it flooded next to the river

Uffington Road, Stamford

Billingborough Road, Folkingham

Geeston Road between Ketton and Collyweston

