Stamford floods as River Welland bursts its banks and roads remain closed following heavy rainfall from Storm Henk
Homes and businesses have flooded after a river burst through flood defences.
Heavy rain caused the River Welland to flood properties in Stamford on Wednesday night.
Those affected included homes in Bath Row, as well as Robert Loomes’ clock shop on St Mary’s Hill by the town bridge.
Robert said the basement floor of the property, which is used as part of the business premises, was under water.
“When I leave the shop I have to go through the back entrance,” he said this morning (Thursday).
“I had to take off my shoes, socks and trousers to leave because the water was thigh-deep.”
He said he was relieved by the morning to discover the water had receded and it was only the basement floor, including a kitchen and toilet, that were damaged.
Two doors down, Stamford Pharmacy also suffered flooding to the basement of the premises.
Mohamad Khan and Mitko Dihitrov, who work at Zada Turkish restaurant in St Mary’s Hill, had to push their staff car out of the flood water in Bath Row after the restaurant closed last night.
The Renault was too deep in the river water to be started or driven.
Meanwhile, people were also flooded out of their homes by the West Glen River in Greatford. Several properties’ ground floors filled with river water.
Yesterday afternoon the Environment Agency issued a flood warning for the River Welland in Stamford urging people to take immediate action.
This included moving family and pets to a safer place, moving important property upstairs, and packing a bag in case of having to evacuate the property.
Waterside Garden Centre in Baston, which closed on Wednesday due to floodwater, remains closed today (Thursday) according to its website.
Roads which remain closed or blocked are:
Main Street, Greatford
Wharf Road, Stamford
A6003 Egleton
A606 Whitwell
A6003 at Manton Bridge
A1175 Tallington
Uffington Road, Stamford
Billingborough Road, Folkingham
Geeston Road between Ketton and Collyweston
