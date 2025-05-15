The organiser of a summer music night hopes to showcase the best his hometown has to offer.

Ed Hinch has turned his hand to numerous jobs over the years from selling Hawaiian shirts at festivals to hosting events for a cocktail company.

Most recently he launched a wedding business from his family farm on the outskirts of Stamford and is now planning a summer party there.

Ed Hinch is hosting a Start of Summer party at his family farm.

He hosted a similar event last year but hopes to build it into something bigger.

Ed, 28, said: “I work in festivals across the country and am constantly frustrated by massive corporate brands and rubbish overpaid bands so I've started my own music night here in Stamford with the aim of growing into a festival in the future.

“This year it will be bigger, better and more local than ever. Everything from the stage production to the bands and the food and drink will be from within 20 miles of Stamford.”

The party will be hosted at Ed's Hilltop Tent.

Among the bands to perform will be The Harbours, Broken Biscuit Company and Silverback while the local producers will include Baker’s Dozen, Mallard Point and Multum Gin Parvo.

The adult-only event is planned for Saturday, May 17 from 4pm until 12.30am at Glebe Farm on the A606 between Stamford and Empingham.

Tickets cost £24 from www.edshilltoptent.com/events

Ed said: “This is a great opportunity for people to see what Stamford has to offer. It will be a really celebration of the local area.”