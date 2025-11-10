A judge praised the actions of two passers-by who went to the rescue of a young woman as she was robbed of her iPhone in Stamford.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the victim was walking near Jubilee Close on the afternoon of July 9 last year when she was approached by Alex Wood, 29.

An iPhone was snatched from the victim. Photo: istock

Jon Dee, prosecuting, said the young woman had recently received her university exam results and was using her iPhone to inform her grandmother of the news.

Mr Dee told the court Wood walked past the victim, who initially thought nothing of him, but he then turned back towards her and made a grab for her iPhone.

"Not surprisingly she was frightened," Mr Dee explained. "She screamed out."

Wood raised the iPhone above the victim's head and she released her grip, Mr Dee added.

The victim's screams were heard by two passers-by who went to her help and took a photograph of the robber as he left the scene.

Mr Dee said the police were called and the iPhone was discovered discarded in a wheelie bin in Jubilee Close after its tracking function was used to find the device.

Wood was arrested after being identified from the photograph and during a police interview, with an appropriate adult present, he admitted leaving his flat with bad intentions.

The court was told that Wood made "full and frank admissions" during the interview but it was decided he was not fit to face criminal proceedings because of his mental health.

Instead a jury were asked to consider if Wood carried out the robbery during a hearing known as a "trial of the facts," and they decided he did commit the act.

As a result of the hearing today (Monday November 11) a judge must decide if Wood is suitable for detention under a hospital order, supervision in the community or an absolute discharge.

Defence barrister Neil Sands argued Wood had been examined by a psychiatrist who considered an absolute discharge would be suitable as he was already being treated in the community.

However, the sentencing judge, Recorder John Hardy KC, said an absolute discharge was not acceptable to the court.

Recorder Hardy told Wood: "Although a hospital order is unnecessary, the court takes the view you must have an element of supervision from the probation service."

Sentence on Wood, of Sovereign Way, Stamford, was adjourned until December 8 for an update from the probation service.

Recorder Hardy also ordered that both witnesses to the robbery should each be paid £250 from public funds for their "courage" and "quick thinking."

"While others may have walked on by they affected the rescue," Recorder Hardy insisted.