A patient survey has shown improvements at a GP surgery for the second year running.

The Stamford Surgery - the collective name for the Sheep Market and St Mary’s sites - carried out a survey across April and May and received more than 1,500 responses from patients. Staff from the surgery looked at the results in collaboration with a national GP survey, which had similar questions and received 114 responses.

Sheepmarket Surgery in Ryhall Road

Staff said both showed an “improvement on all measures, for the second year running and we are continuing to build on this positive momentum by making changes to our services, working closely with the Patient Participation Group”.

The survey results this year showed:

* 25% said that their overall experience of the service was good (up from 20%)

* 62% of respondents were offered an appointment (up 3%)

* More people (31%) said they found it easy to contact the surgery (up 6%)

Patients were more satisfied than in previous years on seven key areas including being able to access the practice and being happy with the staff (up 11 points each) while those being satisfied with the advice and service given were up by 10 points each. The survey also highlighted general areas of concern around access and continuity of care.

Lead GP, Dr Gavin Cattigan said: “Both the Lakeside and National GP Surveys give us valuable feedback and statistics so thank you to everyone who took part.

“We have just introduced accountless access to Anima which makes it easier for registered patients to get in touch, as well as Total Triage which has increased access. We look forward to further developments with the NHS App that have recently been announced and what it should mean for patient access.

“We have read the thousands of comments that patients have taken the time to submit and continue to work closely with our Patient Participation Group to continue our journey of improvement.”

Total Triage was brought in in June and means that instead of appointments being allocated to the first in the queue, all requests are completed online by the patient or on their behalf over the phone by a receptionist.

All forms are then reviewed by a duty GP who will determine what action is needed - an urgent or routine GP appointment, referral to a specialist or practice nurse, or the issuing of a prescription.

Since this was launched, patients are no longer being asked to call back the following day, unless the platform has reached its capacity - which is towards the end of the day.

Appointment slots have also been amended to make more available each day.

As a result, appointments have increased by 17 per cent, since June 11 when the new system was introduced.

The surgery said average call waiting times have fallen, from 12 minutes in January to about nine minutes currently, and the morning telephone call queue is mostly cleared before 9am.

Lakeside Healthcare, which runs the Stamford Surgery, also carried out a similar survey at The Hereward Practice in Bourne, which it also owns.

There more than 500 patients responded, and the result showed an improvement there on all measures.

What do you think? Has the surgery improved? Share your views in the comments below.