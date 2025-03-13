A patients group has described an upcoming new hospital unit as an ‘incredible facility’ after touring the work in progress.

The Day Treatment Unit (DTU) at Stamford Hospital is being built on the site of the former nurses’ accommodation block, next to the main hospital, to replace the current Greenwood day treatment unit.

Public governors for the hospital, who represent patients and the public in South Lincolnshire, were invited to tour the site for a fact-finding visit.

Stamford & Rutland Hospital public governors, from left - Joe Wey, Michelle Nebel, Sue Prior and Andy Ebdon, with Chris Howard (right), Trust deputy director of strategic estate development

The unit is scheduled to welcome its first patients this summer

Scheduled to open this summer, the building will include three rooms for day-case procedures, three changing rooms with ensuite facilities and six recovery bays.

Stamford public governor, Andy Ebdon, said: “The new Day Treatment Unit is an incredible facility, not only for the Trust, but for Stamford, the whole community and all the patients from further afield that are served by the hospital.

“The investment by the Trust in providing enhanced healthcare shows a commitment to the town and to our hospital.”

The governors are talked through plans for the DTU site

Stamford and Rutland Hospital public governors with interim ward manager, Tori Fergusson

The governors were shown around by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust’s deputy director of strategic estate development, Chris Howard.

They also visited the Outpatients Department, Greenwood Day Surgery Unit and the John Van Geest ward where they talked with interim ward manager Tori Fergusson.