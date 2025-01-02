People are invited to find out more about their GP surgery at an event open to patients.

Stamford Patient Participation Group’s annual meeting typically attracts up to 100 people and this year it will be held at Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary’s Street.

At the meeting, representatives from The Stamford Surgery, formerly known as Lakeside Stamford, will outline changes over the past year and those planned for 2025.

A previous meeting of patients in Stamford

There will also be a local NHS representative present, who will talk about health services in Stamford in the light of population increases resulting from housing development.

The event is free to attend and starts at 6pm on Tuesday, January 21.

More information about the event and the patient participation group organising it can be received by joining its email group. This can be done by sending a blank email to: stamfordppg+subscribe@groups.io