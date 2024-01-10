People are invited to hear from the chief executive of Lakeside Healthcare at a meeting in Stamford.

The patient participation group (PPG) for Stamford St Mary’s and Sheepmarket GP surgeries is holding the annual general meeting at Stamford Town Hall in St Mary’s Hill on Monday (January 15) at 6pm.

It will be chaired by the PPG and there will be an address by Lakeside chief executive, Jessica Bawden.

A previous meeting of the PPG at Stamford Town Hall

Topics being discussed include changes Lakeside has made in the past year, such as the appointment of GPs and clinicians.

There will also be reference to PPG documents, which can be found at www.lakesidehealthcarestamford.co.uk.

People are asked not to contact staff at the surgeries about the meeting, but to email queries to stamfordlakesideppg@lshg.co.uk

Current PPG committee members are: Julie Clarke (chairperson), John Morphy Godber (vice chairperson), Alison Warrick, Paul Matthews, Elaine Hooper, Harrish Bisnauthsing, Peter Opacić, Liz Thompson, and Bill Proudlock.

The venue is wheelchair accessible.