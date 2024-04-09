A man best known for encouraging others to achieve their fitness goals is taking on one of his own.

Paul Brewster leads regular spin classes at Equilibrium Gym in Pit Lane, Ketton but he’ll be hopping off the bike on Sunday, April 21, to run the London Marathon in aid of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.

Having turned 60 last year, rather than receiving gifts Paul decided he would give one instead by raising money for the charity.

Taking it a step further - or 26.2 miles to be precise - he signed up to run for Sue Ryder at the London Marathon and has already raised more than £4,000.

“A gentleman I did a lot of work for got me involved with Sue Ryder,” said Paul, who lives in Stamford.

“He has been a huge benefactor for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in the past, and when covid hit he arranged for a team to go to the Peterborough hospice and tend the gardens there too.

“Then, last year the mother of a good friend of mine was cared for at the hospice and this gave me even more reason to want to support the cause.”

By giving charity donations rather than 60th birthday gifts, Paul’s friends and family raised £1,180.

For the past three years, Paul and his daughter Emma Vaughan have led the warm-up for the Stamford Santa Fun Run, an event that has given more than £44,000 to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in that time.

Going it alone, Paul has so far raised more than £4,100 and people can still donate on his JustGiving page.

Paul said the transition from biking to running has been “a little bit painful in my legs” but that his training is going well.

“This year, I plan to look around me and take it all in, rather than being ‘head-down’ and focusing on my finishing time,” he said.

In February Paul organised a race night at The Crown pub in Great Casterton, which pulled in about £2,000, and in March he held two three-hour spinning classes at Equilibrium.

The gym has also agreed to provide the Sue Ryder fundraising team with a pop-up desk twice a month. There, the charity can spread the word about how the hospice supports people in the last months, weeks or days of life.