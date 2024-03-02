Home   Stamford   News   Article

Pedestrian taken to hospital after Stamford collision

By Victoria Fear
Published: 13:24, 02 March 2024

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by a car.

Emergency services were called to East Street in Stamford after receiving reports of a crash involving a white Citroen C1 and a pedestrian at 4.36pm yesterday (Friday, March 1).

A police spokesman said: “The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, was taken to hospital but her injuries are not believed to be serious.

Police were called to East Street in Stamford PHOTO: STOCK
“The driver, a man in his late teens, was uninjured. No one fled the scene.”

