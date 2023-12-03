Two teenagers have been arrested after police received reports of pellet guns being fired in Stamford.

Two reports were made to Lincolnshire Police between 5pm and 10pm on Wednesday (November 29) that people had been hurt after being struck by pellets fired from a weapon by occupants of a red vehicle.

No serious injuries were reported.

Police are appealing for information

The incidents are reported as happening in and around the centre of Stamford.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed these incidents or anyone who may have also been hit by pellets in a similar manner in Stamford to get in touch with the investigating officer.

“Inquiries led officers to stop a red vehicle on Thursday (November 30), and recovered an X-shot hyper gel gun and pellets.”

Police arrested two males, aged 17 and 18, in connection with two reported incidents in Stamford.

They have been released under investigation.

Anyone who has information is asked to email alan.brown@lincs.police.uk, or call 07919299079 quoting incident 445 of November 29.