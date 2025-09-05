A worried pensioner believes proposals which would force council tenants to ask permission to have electric wheelchairs and mobility scooters is discriminating against the elderly and disabled.

South Kesteven District Council has drawn up a draft mobility vehicle policy and is inviting responses from the public in a survey which closes on Monday (September 8).

Avril Dawson, who lives in SKDC-run sheltered accommodation at Essex Road, in Stamford, has been concerned since receiving the plans through the post last month.

Avril Dawson has needed a mobility scooter to get around town since a serious accident

“I have lost sleep over this because it’s worrying me so much,” she said.

“Scooters and wheelchairs are so vital to a huge part of the population and we are being discriminated against because of where we happen to live.”

The council wants to ensure mobility scooters and other battery-powered vehicles are being used legally and safely by its tenants and leaseholders.

Some of the sheltered accommodation in Essex Road, Stamford. Photo: Google

It wants to bring in a registration scheme where any tenant with mobility scooters or electric wheelchairs would need written permission to keep and store them on council property.

People would have to apply in writing and then have their property assessed, as well as provide evidence that the scooter was insured, is regularly serviced and has an annual portable appliance (PAT) test.

Permission could be refused if the assessment decides there is no safe storage, if the documents are not provided, and if the scooter is unsuitable. Permission could also be withdrawn “at any time”.

“Failure to comply with the terms of the permission will result in the mobility scooter being removed immediately from the accommodation,” it says.

Avril began needing a scooter around five years ago after a serious accident which required a five-hour operation on her leg.

She moved in to a second-floor flat in Essex Road around 18 months ago, but the new policy wants to restrict scooters to ground floor level and out of lifts.

“When I came here to look at the flat, the first thing I asked was where could I keep my scooter because it’s so vital to me, as they are to many other people,” she said.

“If I was told then ‘no, you can't, you've got to get all those permissions’, I wouldn’t even have looked at the flat.

“They're saying that the weight of a scooter in the lift can damage it. The majority of scooters weigh about 85 to 100kg, and the lift holds 630kg.

“There's limited space downstairs, a tiny room with about four scooters, but upstairs, there's this huge room that just me and another gentleman use, but we won't be allowed to use that.”

She added: “I'm not sure that if this policy goes through, whether the council will turn around to me and say ‘are you going to get rid of your scooter?’.

“If I don't comply, what are they going to do?”

The policy says the council would consider ‘reasonable adjustments’ for storage if requested, and measures such as re-housing in “exceptional circumstances” for those with “severe mobility issues”, and those “wholly dependent” on scooters.

Residents with mobility scooters would also have to pay an annual charge to cover costs including electricity and storage, and must only charge up scooters between 8am and 8pm to reduce fire risk overnight.

The council will keep records for all its registered users which will be monitored regularly and reviewed annually.

Avril already insures her scooter and has it serviced, but feels elderly tenants are being ‘picked on’ by “dictatorial” rules.

“The only thing I don't do is get it PAT tested and I don't mind doing that, it’s probably for my safety, but it's just this dictatorial thing,” she said.

“Who decides on the council whether I am suitable, and need or don’t need a mobility aid?

”I believe it's discriminating against the disabled and elderly, who happen to need to live in sheltered housing.”

Avril said she had sent her queries to council officers and her ward councillors, but was awaiting a response.

“I’ve listed all these questions and queries in this survey, but I don't think they'll take any notice of it,” she said.

“If they're not used properly, they can be dangerous, if they're not charged correctly, they can be dangerous, but we comply with what the council already tell us.”

She added: “I believe in this so strongly. How dare they think they could actually do all that?

“This to me is saying ‘stay in your home, don’t go out, don’t move, don’t do anything and just shut up’.”