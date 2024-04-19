A ‘Drop in and Draw’ event is being held for people to develop their art skills.

Taking place from 9am to 10pm on Tuesday (April 23), the relaxed session over a cup of coffee will be led by local artist Claire Daniel.

People coming along to Drop in and Draw at Stamford Contemporary Art in Maiden Lane, Stamford, can bring their own art materials and paper, or use those that will be made available on the day.

Artist Claire Daniel is encouraging people to 'Drop in and Draw'

Previous art experience or knowledge is not required and there is no need to book.

Stamford Contemporary Arts in Maiden Lane, Stamford

Claire said: “I’m happy to chat with people who turn up with any questions or who would like me to take a look at their artwork.”