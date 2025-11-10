‘Too much traffic and too little healthcare’ are key reasons a proposed housing development should not be built.

The views - a snapshot of those raised at a public consultation event - related to the 250-home ‘Ermine Fields’ proposal.

If built on Cecil Estate Family Trust land between Stamford and Great Casterton, the development would be bounded by the A1 and the main road into Great Casterton, opposite Tollbar.

A steady stream of people visited the consultation. Photo: Iliffe Media

Communications staff working on behalf of developer Ashberry Strategic Land listened to people’s views at the consultation in Great Casterton church hall on Thursday (November 6).

Its purpose was to gain feedback from residents and interested groups before a formal planning application is submitted to South Kesteven District Council.

Jenny and Mike Turner, who live in Foxglove Road, said their impression of what could come was ‘not good’.

Jenny and Mike Turner are concerned Ermine Fields will worsen traffic, particularly dangerous queues on the A1. Photo: Iliffe Media

“Our main access is Sidney Farm Lane, and during busy times people already queue along the A1 for the Sidney Farm Lane exit,” said Jenny, adding that the proposed development could also be a problem for children who walk and cycle to Casterton College.

Mike was concerned the 650 homes approved at Quarry Farm, on the opposite side of Casterton Road, would also contribute traffic.

“There is a lot of housing coming to this area all at once, but without the infrastructure to support it,” he said.

Both he and Jenny said the queues for health services in Stamford, such as blood tests, were already too long.

People attending the consultation were able to look at draft plans and speak to people representing the developer.

Ashberry Strategic Land has produced a masterplan for the proposed development. Image: Ashberry Strategic Land

Christine Waddington isn't against more homes, but feels traffic will be more of a problem. Photo: Iliffe Media

Christine Waddington, who lives in Home Farm Close, Great Casterton, was interested in finding out how Ermine Fields might affect the main road through Great Casterton.

She said: “I’ve no objection to the actual development. I can absolutely understand the need for more homes and on paper it looks a nice design.

“My huge concern is traffic. The road through Great Casterton, which has the school and the college off it, is a rat run from the A1.

“The main road cannot be widened and there are only about half a dozen buses a day, so people will be compelled to drive.”

A board at the Ermine Fields consultation. Photo: Iliffe Media

Cliff Hillyer, who was born in Tollbar 94 years ago, said in his father’s day people used to draw water from a spring at the Ermine Fields site, and that there had been a trout hatchery there until the 1950s.

He felt the housing proposal was ‘abysmal’ and that the area should not be developed ‘at all’.

“The area was full of birdsong in the past,” he said.

Paul Dowglass is not happy the Cecil Estate Family Trust wants to use the land for housing. Photo: Iliffe Media

Great Casterton parish councillor Paul Douglass expressed irritation towards the landowner, Cecil Estate Family Trust, saying local people were paying the price of having Burghley House and its expensive upkeep on their doorstep.

He too was concerned about the welfare of school children crossing the Tollbar junction, and felt the village’s position in a valley meant traffic noise and pollution tended to be trapped.

The location of the site on the north-west edge of Stamford and just south of Great Casterton. Photo: Google Maps

A petition against Ermine Fields launched by Richard Cleaver, who represents Stamford residents on Lincolnshire County Council and South Kesteven District Council, attracted more than 1,000 signatures in under a week.

He and those signing the petition oppose the scheme because it would be on greenfield land that was not included in the South Kesteven District Council Local Plan, which identifies areas for future development.

Publicity material for Ermine Fields reads: “With South Kesteven District Council currently unable to demonstrate a five-year housing land supply, this site presents an opportunity to meet local housing need while complementing the character of Stamford and Great Casterton.”

What would be the entrance to the Ermine Fields estate is in Rutland County Council’s geographical area of jurisdiction.

People can still give feedback on how the developer’s plans might be improved online at erminefields.co.uk/have-your-say, call 0808 143 4780 or email info@erminefields.co.uk.

But if people wish to support or oppose Ermine Fields, they should do this to South Kesteven District Council once a formal planning application has been submitted for the development.