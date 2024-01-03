Flood warning in Stamford area is issued by Environment Agency
People are being urged to ‘act now’ after the Stamford area moved from a flood alert to the higher level flood warning status.
The Environment Agency says homes and businesses near the River Welland in Stamford are expected to flood and immediate action is required.
This includes moving family and pets to a safer place, moving important property upstairs, and packing a bag in case of having to evacuate the property.
People should also:
The new status was issued at 4.45pm today (Wednesday, January 3) along with a statement from the agency, which said: “Heavy rain has fallen over the River Welland catchment. This has caused the River Welland to rise and is forecast to continue to rise through the evening.
“Low lying areas near to the River Welland in Stamford are already flooded and we now expect properties in Stamford to be affected this afternoon onwards.
“No further heavy rainfall is forecast, however river levels are expected to remain high.
“Remain safe and be aware of your local surroundings. Please avoid contact with flood water.
“Our staff are out in the area to check the flood defences, clear blockages, and assist the emergency services and council.”