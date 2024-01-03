People are being urged to ‘act now’ after the Stamford area moved from a flood alert to the higher level flood warning status.

The Environment Agency says homes and businesses near the River Welland in Stamford are expected to flood and immediate action is required.

This includes moving family and pets to a safer place, moving important property upstairs, and packing a bag in case of having to evacuate the property.

People should also:

• Turn off gas, electricity and water mains supplies before flood water starts to enter the property. Never touch an electrical switch if you are standing in water

• Inform staff and customers in business premises, making sure they can get to safety

• Move vehicles to higher ground, if it is safe to do so

• Use flood protection equipment, such as flood barriers, air brick covers and pumps to protect your property. Any equipment should be professionally supplied and installed to help reduce the impact of flood water

• Move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items of personal value that you will not be able to replace (such as family photographs). Next move valuables (such as computers), movable furniture and furnishings

• Pack a bag with enough items for a few nights away. Include essential items including a torch with spare batteries, mobile phone and charger, warm clothes, home insurance information, water, food, first aid kit and any prescription medicines or baby care items you may need

• Make neighbours aware and offer help, if it is safe to do so

• Avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water. 30cm of fast-flowing water can move a car and six inches can knock an adult off their feet

• Flood water is dangerous and may be polluted. Wash your hands thoroughly if you've been in contact with it.

The new status was issued at 4.45pm today (Wednesday, January 3) along with a statement from the agency, which said: “Heavy rain has fallen over the River Welland catchment. This has caused the River Welland to rise and is forecast to continue to rise through the evening.

“Low lying areas near to the River Welland in Stamford are already flooded and we now expect properties in Stamford to be affected this afternoon onwards.

“No further heavy rainfall is forecast, however river levels are expected to remain high.

“Remain safe and be aware of your local surroundings. Please avoid contact with flood water.

“Our staff are out in the area to check the flood defences, clear blockages, and assist the emergency services and council.”