Performers and fans of poetry are joining forces with a Stamford bookshop to promote National Poetry Day tomorrow (Thursday, October 2).

The town is well-known for its thriving poetry scene, with the South Kesteven District Council-run Stamford Arts Centre bringing big names to perform all year round.

Regular ‘Pint of Poetry’ events are also held at the Arts Centre on the last Wednesday of the month.

Former Stamford Poet Laurate Rob Ellks performs in St Michael’s churchyard. Photo: Submitted.

Now, Walkers Bookshop, in the High Street, is promoting work by Pint of Poetry performers as the town continues to celebrate the written and spoken word.

A poetry reading event will take place at the bookshop on October 11, from 10.30am to 1pm.

Pint of Poetry facilitator Karen Burrows, the arts programme officer at South Kesteven District Council, said: “It’s going to be a fun and relaxed morning with the Stamford poets and their guests.

“Visitors can pop along and ask to hear a favourite poem, step up and read one aloud themselves, to simply listen in and soak up the atmosphere.

“It’s completely free of charge and everyone’s welcome.

“A collection of the anthologies from those taking part will be on display in the upstairs of the bookshop; there’s a wide variety of verse and certainly something for everyone.”

The collections include compilations by both the current Stamford Poet Laureate Ross Ayres, and his predecessors in the ceremonial role.

Current Stamford Poet Laureate Ross Ayres performs. Photo: Submitted.

The town is also home to the famous Poetry Stone at St Michael’s churchyard, similar to a speakers’ corner, where the public can step up to recite.

The regular open mic Pint of Poetry has been running at Stamford Arts Centre for more than 13 years — with a regular Saturday morning get-together in the bookshop, on each second Saturday of the month.

The poetry scene in Stamford is back at the Arts Centre with Pint of Poetry on Wednesday, October 29, Stamford Arts Centre Ballroom, from 7.30pm.

Future poetry events, alongside details of shows, workshops and screenings can be found on the Stamford Arts Centre website.