A pedestrian has been injured after being hit by a lorry in a town centre.

The emergency services were called to the incident in North Street, Bourne at 10.10am today (Wednesday, April 23).

The injuries sustained by the pedestrian in the collision are not believed to be life altering or threatening, according to a spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police.

The road was closed for a short time and reopened just after 11.30am.



