Battered boxing bags have been replaced in a bid to make a gym an uppercut above the rest.

Personal trainer Andy Willox is keen to put Rhino’s Gym in Ryhall Road, Stamford on the boxing map.

He described the boxing section as the ‘poor cousin’ of the gym, which is known for its extensive bodybuilding and powerlifting facilities.

Andy Willox of Rhinos Gym

“People see that they are damaged and it puts them off,” the 60-year-old said.

A number of the bags had tears or bulges in them, which Andy believes is down to a mixture of age or poor use.

Andy approached the owners of Rhino’s, father and son Nick and Sam Swann, and they agreed to work with him and Geezers Boxing to replace the old equipment.

Andy Willox using the old boxing bags at Rhinos Gym

The battered and blood-stained bags have been replaced with eight new leather ones, a speed ball and a floor-to-ceiling ball.

Andy, who lives in Wittering, said: “People will be so excited and it will take Rhinos to a new level.

“Rhinos is known for its bodybuilding and powerlifting but this will give a different aspect which will set us apart from other local gyms.”

The old boxing bags at Rhinos Gym

Andy qualified as a personal trainer in 1986 while in the Navy, which is where he discovered his passion for boxing.

He incorporates it into his personal training sessions as it brings cardio benefits and improves mental health, and coaches people ahead of organised fights.

Although boxing is recognised as a sport, Andy believes it is still misunderstood.

He said: “Boxing is not about teaching someone to be a fighter and go to town to cause trouble, it is more sophisticated.

Andy Willox of Rhinos Gym

“A lot of people don’t understand it.”

He added: “It is exciting and down to earth.

“People get involved for different reasons.

Gym owner Sam Swann with Andy Willox

“When you have a bad day and you work out, all of a sudden you feel better because it is a release for stress.”

The bags were delivered this week, and the new facility is ready for use.

The new boxing equipment at Rhino's

