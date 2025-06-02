A man has been ordered to pay £800 in compensation after his Staffordshire bull terrier killed another dog.

Bourne resident Thomas Thurston also agreed to pay outstanding veterinary bills - understood to be more than £8,000 - when he appeared in court on Wednesday (May 28).

Boston Magistrates' Court

The 35-year-old had lost control of his dog, named Alpha, during a morning walk in Uffington on December 1.

The dog attacked a miniature schnauzer named Benny, the attack leading to the animal’s death.

Benny’s 81-year-old owner also suffered a puncture wound to his hand.

Staffordshire Bull Terrier. Photo: istock. The dog pictured is not Alpha

Prosecutor Nick Kirkland explained the incident took place at around 9am on Greatford Road.

“The incident involved an 81-year-old victim and his miniature schnauzer called Benny,” he said.

“They were walking when he became aware of the defendant and his dog 100 metres behind him.

“The defendant was being dragged by his dog.

“He then noticed Alpha running towards him. He described attempting to pick up his dog, but Alpha was on top of his dog.

“A few seconds later the defendant came up and dragged his dog away, apologising.

“Benny passed away due to his injuries and the victim suffered a puncture wound to his hand, although it was not clear which dog caused this.”

Mr Kirkland added the victim’s vet bills had totalled £10,713, although his pet insurance policy had paid him back £1,788 plus a £350 ‘death benefit’.

However, the prosecution added they had not seen invoices confirming the amounts.

Defending Thurston, of Falcon Way, Daven Naghen said Alpha had ‘never before shown aggression’.

“Mr Thurston is of previous good character and to find yourself in court for an offence normally you have to do quite a lot wrong,” he said.

“He was walking his dog and his dog managed to get away from him. He’s tried to help by pulling the dog off.

“The dog has never before shown aggression. There is a child at home who rides the dog and plays with the dog and there has never been an issue.”

Mr Naghen added Alpha has since moved in with the defendant’s mother, where it can play with two other dogs and enjoy a ‘big garden’, although Thurston visits the pet ‘every day’.

Mr Naghen also argued Alpha could not have caused the injuries to the victim’s hand as he was ‘latched on’ to the other dog.

“It seems clear the injury came from the other dog,” he added.

Thurston, who works as a printer, pleaded guilty to being in control of a dog dangerously out of control on when he appeared in at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (May 28).

Magistrates ordered Thurston to pay £800 in compensation to the victim and noted he must arrange a payment plan to cover the outstanding vets bills.

“I would like to think this doesn’t need to go to a civil court,” he was told.

Thurston was also ordered to ensure Alpha wears a Baskerville muzzle and wears a dual-clip lead of no-longer than 1.5m when in public.

The defendant was also told to arrange third party insurance for Alpha within three days of his court appearance and to not let anyone under the age of 16 walk the dog.